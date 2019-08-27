Valve's Wine-based Proton for powering Steam Play to run Windows games on Linux is seeing more exciting work in their 4.11 branch.
Proton 4.11-3 is the new version that integrates D9VK 0.20, games will now attempt to access gamepad devices directly rather than through emulation, various hang and crash fixes to their experimental Fsync performance-boosting feature, support for a configurable spin count for Fsync, improved support for older VR titles, support for newer SteamWorks and OpenVR, and various other fixes.
Proton 4.11-3 is looking to be another hearty update for this crucial component for better Linux gaming on Steam. More details via Proton's GitHub.
