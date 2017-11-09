Valve Rolls Out A Rare Update To SteamOS Brewmaster
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 9 November 2017 at 04:23 PM EST. 7 Comments
VALVE --
Valve at least is continuing to maintain the Debian-based SteamOS for the short-lived Steam Machines, but their updates are hardly exciting.

SteamOS 2.136 is the latest Brewmaster beta. This update is mostly just syncing the latest Debian 8.9 packages for pulling in security fixes from NSS to Perl to Samba and other common packages.

Outside of those Debian package updates, there isn't much that's exciting -- not even any interesting graphics driver updates. Arguably the most interesting is that they at least updated the udev rules from Feral to enable steering wheel support with supported devices.

The list of the sad changes for this SteamOS beta update can be found via SteamCommunity.com. Sadly, no other updates to pass along like any Debian Stretch-based release or anything else worth mentioning for SteamOS at this time.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Steam Client Update Fixes Linux Shortcuts, Adds Vulkan Pre-Compiled Shaders
The Steam Linux Client Celebrates Its Fifth Public Birthday
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
Valve's Steam Link Is Back On Sale For $15 USD
Steam VR Marketshare Already Larger Than Steam Linux Marketshare
Steam Linux Usage Put At 0.6% For September, Contrary To Other Inflated Numbers
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL