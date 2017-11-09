Valve Rolls Out A Rare Update To SteamOS Brewmaster

Valve at least is continuing to maintain the Debian-based SteamOS for the short-lived Steam Machines, but their updates are hardly exciting.
SteamOS 2.136 is the latest Brewmaster beta. This update is mostly just syncing the latest Debian 8.9 packages for pulling in security fixes from NSS to Perl to Samba and other common packages.
Outside of those Debian package updates, there isn't much that's exciting -- not even any interesting graphics driver updates. Arguably the most interesting is that they at least updated the udev rules from Feral to enable steering wheel support with supported devices.
The list of the sad changes for this SteamOS beta update can be found via SteamCommunity.com. Sadly, no other updates to pass along like any Debian Stretch-based release or anything else worth mentioning for SteamOS at this time.
