SteamOS 3.3 Beta Released With Updated Drivers, Many Fixes

Valve has published a SteamOS 3.3 Beta today for those Steam Deck owners or those otherwise loading this Arch Linux based OS image onto their own hardware.
With SteamOS 3.3 Beta comes updated graphics driver support for enhanced game compatibility and performance fixes for the open-source AMD Radeon driver stack. Aside from the updated GPU driver coverage, there is also updated WiFi support to fix disconnection issues when on a 5GHz network, a built-in controller driver that is used when Steam isn't running / in the desktop mode, expanded keyboard language support, and many fixes.
- Support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean keyboard. These keyboards are now available in Steam Client Beta
- Fixed a performance issue with some games when the backlight changes intensity. The Adaptive Brightness toggle is now active again in the Steam Client Beta
- Updated graphics driver with compatibility and performance fixes
- Updated wireless driver with fixes for WiFi disconnection issues on 5Ghz
- Add built-in controller driver that takes effect when Steam isn't running in desktop mode
- Fixed the panel staying off when disconnecting from dock shortly after resuming from sleep
- Fixed the panel backlight staying on while docked
- Added support for the Qanba Obsidian and Qanba Dragon arcade sticks in PC mode
- Fix washed-out colors in the Remote Play client when playing with specific hosts
- Fixed echo cancellation CPU overhead when the microphone isn't being used, improving power usage in idle or near-idle scenarios
- Fixed Bluetooth profile selection not being saved when switching away from Desktop mode
- Fixed multi-channel audio on external displays
- Fixed audio out on some capture cards
- Fixed some instances of corrupt audio after resuming from sleep
- Fixed audio output with some 32-bit games that use ALSA
More details on tonight's SteamOS 3.3 Beta via SteamCommunity.com.
SteamOS continues maturing nicely for the Steam Deck. On the hardware side, Valve announced this week they have been ramping up production on the Steam Deck and expect to be shipping more than twice as many units per week.
