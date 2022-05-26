SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck

Valve this evening published SteamOS 3.2 as the newest version of their Arch Linux based operating system for the Steam Deck and currently running unofficially by passionate Linux gamers on other hardware too.SteamOS 3.2 is a very practical update for Steam Deck owners in that there is now an OS-controlled fan curve introduced. The prior firmware-controlled fan curve is still available for those interested. This OS-controlled fan curve allows the gamer to better tune their Steam Deck for their power/thermal/noise preference.Another useful addition with SteamOS 3.2 is adding support for changing the in-game screen refresh rate that is automatically applied when entering/leaving a game. 40Hz to 60Hz refresh rates can be set from the performance tab and there is updates to the frame-rate limit slider to adjust accordingly.Some of the other SteamOS 3.2 additions include the performance HUD now reporting vRAM usage more accurately, more internal screen resolution options are exposed to games, audio handling improvements, ensuring PipeWire and Steam run at elevated thread priorities, and other fixes. The microSD card formatting is now carried out as a quick format as another usability improvement.

Meanwhile today's Steam client update has Remote Play Together working on the Steam Deck, a notification when the Steam Deck SSD is running low on disk space, ability to close a window if the running application has more than one visible, and other items.More details on today's Steam / SteamOS updates via SteamPowered.com