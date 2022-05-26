SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 26 May 2022 at 07:15 PM EDT. 4 Comments
VALVE --
Valve this evening published SteamOS 3.2 as the newest version of their Arch Linux based operating system for the Steam Deck and currently running unofficially by passionate Linux gamers on other hardware too.

SteamOS 3.2 is a very practical update for Steam Deck owners in that there is now an OS-controlled fan curve introduced. The prior firmware-controlled fan curve is still available for those interested. This OS-controlled fan curve allows the gamer to better tune their Steam Deck for their power/thermal/noise preference.

Another useful addition with SteamOS 3.2 is adding support for changing the in-game screen refresh rate that is automatically applied when entering/leaving a game. 40Hz to 60Hz refresh rates can be set from the performance tab and there is updates to the frame-rate limit slider to adjust accordingly.

Some of the other SteamOS 3.2 additions include the performance HUD now reporting vRAM usage more accurately, more internal screen resolution options are exposed to games, audio handling improvements, ensuring PipeWire and Steam run at elevated thread priorities, and other fixes. The microSD card formatting is now carried out as a quick format as another usability improvement.


Meanwhile today's Steam client update has Remote Play Together working on the Steam Deck, a notification when the Steam Deck SSD is running low on disk space, ability to close a window if the running application has more than one visible, and other items.

More details on today's Steam / SteamOS updates via SteamPowered.com.
4 Comments
Related News
Radeon RADV Driver Readied For Vulkan's Upcoming Mesh Shading Extension
Valve's Gamescope Compositor Merges NVIDIA Image Scaling Support
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
SteamOS 3.2 Beta Brings Improved Fan Control, Experimental Refresh Rate Switching
Proton 7.0-2 Released For Getting More Windows Games Running On Steam Play
Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features