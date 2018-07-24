Valve has shipped SteamOS 2.154 as their latest Brewmaster upgrade and promoting what was previously in their beta channel.
SteamOS 2.154 upgrades against upstream Debian 8.11 with its many security fixes and other updates. There are a wide range of CVE fixes provided by this SteamOS upgrade.
While it's been fairly boring and dated on SteamOS Brewmaster lately, Valve has been working on improving their build infrastructure. Once that's all settled, they are preparing kernel and graphics driver updates. That's good since their driver offerings on SteamOS have become quite dated while particularly the Mesa and Linux kernel DRM improvements in recent months have continued to be significant and even for the NVIDIA proprietary driver there are a lot of Vulkan improvements and more to be utilized.
Those wondering about the SteamOS 2.154 stable changes can find the details via SteamCommunity.com.
