SteamOS Beta Switches To Linux 4.14.13 For KPTI To Mitigate Meltdown
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 16 January 2018 at 10:13 AM EST. 3 Comments
VALVE --
Valve has pushed out a new SteamOS Beta build for the Debian Jessie-based "Brewmaster" series.

SteamOS Beta 2.145 is out with its main focus on transitioning to the Linux 4.14 (v4.14.13) stable kernel.

This kernel upgrade is notable as it now provides Kernel Page Table Isolation (KPTI) for fending off the Meltdown vulnerability with Intel CPUs. The KPTI code is enabled only on Intel CPUs and not AMD CPUs.

Linux 4.14.13 though doesn't contain Retpoline support, but that's coming for v4.14.14, in a preventive measure for Spectre.

Our testing of KPTI on both Radeon and NVIDIA graphics cards has fortunately shown that having this security feature enabled causes minimal to no change on Linux gaming performance.

Having this latest Linux stable release in SteamOS Beta is also useful for having the latest Intel/Radeon DRM driver fixes.

More details at SteamCommunity.com.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve Ships Its First SteamOS Brewmaster Beta Of 2018
Steam On Linux Ended 2017 With A Slight Increase In Marketshare
Steam 2017 Winter Sale Gets Underway
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show
Latest Steam Client Update Rolls Out Shader Pre-Caching For OpenGL/Vulkan
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions
Popular News
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2