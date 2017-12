Valve has just started their annual Steam Winter Sale that runs through 4 January.Valve has put thousands of games on sale, some titles by as much as 50% or more off their regular retail price. A fair number of these Steam games are also Linux compatible.They have also massively discounted their Steam Link streaming device to just $4.99 USD while the Steam Controller is at $33 USD.

