Steam Adds Support For The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

If you happen to have a Switch Pro controller for Nintendo's Switch gaming system, it's now natively supported by Steam.
Valve has rolled out a new Steam client beta today where the primary change is adding support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller to Steam Input. Details on this new controller support for Steam can be found here.
The Switch Pro Controller is a well-reviewed device and retails for $60 USD at popular Internet retailers.
There are also a few other Steam Input updates as outlined via today's change-log.
