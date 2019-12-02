Steam Survey For November Points To Flat Linux Percentage
With the start of a new month always comes the excitement of seeing what Valve's Steam Survey is pointing at for gaming trends as to the percentage of Linux gamers.

For October 2019 the Linux gaming population on Steam according to Valve was about 0.83%, basically flat compared to September, at least on a percentage term. Meanwhile for the newly-published November figures it comes at 0.81%, or a decline of 0.02%.

The usual footnotes apply that this is Valve's survey that has been home to discrepancies in the past, this is the percentage of users and not the total user base, etc. But the number does jive with what we've been seeing largely over the past year since the introduction of Steam Play of about a 0.8% market-share for Linux most months.

The Linux-specific data points to Intel CPUs being in use in around 75% of the systems to AMD at 25%, the Radeon RX 480 being the most common graphics card, and around half the users still running at 1080p.

The Steam Survey results can be viewed here.
