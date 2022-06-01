Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

The Steam Survey results are in for May 2022 and while it shows Linux slightly down on a percentage basis, it shows a new top-spot for the most popular Linux distribution unseating Ubuntu LTS.The Steam Survey April 2022 results showed Linux ticking up by 0.14% to 1.14%. In April Ubuntu 20.04 LTS remained the top distribution with a 0.16% marketshare and Arch Linux at 0.14% followed by Arch-based Manjaro Linux at 0.13%.



The April 2022 numbers with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS being the most popular distribution.

The Steam Survey results are in for May and show Linux pulling slightly back by 0.02% to a 1.12% overall marketshare, up against Windows at 96.68% and macOS at 2.2%. In other words, basically flat and may be even more so flat on an absolute user basis with Steam's overall user-base continuing to grow. At this stage it also doesn't appear that the Steam Survey is reported/used when running on the Steam Deck in its native Steam mode outside of the KDE desktop experience.



Arch Linux comes out in front for Steam Survey's May 2022 results.

Aside from the rather flat overall Linux percentage, rather interesting is this past month saw Arch Linux 64-bit surpass Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to be the most popular Linux distribution. Granted, Arch Linux is rolling release counted as one compared to Ubuntu releases each being counted as different versions, but then again Manjaro Linux and other Arch Linux derivatives are also counted separately. Unfortunately with the Steam Survey's "other" grouping it's hard to make precise external calculations.

In any event it shows Arch Linux now in use by 0.14% of Steam users compared to 0.13% for Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS and Manjaro Linux in third at 0.12%. Meanwhile Ubuntu 22.04 LTS now appears on the list with its new release and is at 0.09%. Or in relative terms when dicing just the Linux numbers, Arch Linux is at 12.85% to Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS at 11.75%. SteamOS Holo does also show up now and in at 5.23% for Linux users.