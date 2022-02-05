Steam On Linux Hovered Just Above 1% For January 2022

Ahead of the Steam Deck shipping later this month, here is where the Steam on Linux marketshare currently stands.
After a several day delay, the January 2022 numbers for the Steam Survey were published overnight. The Steam on Linux marketshare ended 2021 at 1.11% following a rise over the course of the year, particularly in the months since the Steam Deck was announced but part of a broader upward trend that's been going on since the introduction of Steam Play with Proton and DXVK for running modern Windows games well on Linux.
With January now in the books, Valve updated the Steam Survey results to show the performance during this last month prior to the Steam Deck launch... Steam on Linux was at a 1.06% marketshare. That's a 0.05% dip compared to December, but should be roughly the same considering the ever increasing Steam surbscriber base. It's still much better than some time ago when Steam on Linux was in a rut at well under 1%.
This number is still healthy considering Valve continues setting record numbers of users with overall growth as well as still setting new record numbers for concurrent gamers on this service. Some still debate the quality of the Steam Survey though with some apparent belief that it's biased against Linux users or other factors. In any case, it will be interesting to see in the months ahead how this number plays out and if Valve will break out the Linux reporting separately from their Arch Linux powered Steam Deck survey results, etc. Stay tuned for an exciting end of the month.
In the Steam Survey results, Windows was at a 96.17% marketshare and macOS at 2.77%. The Linux numbers show Intel still holding onto a 60% marketshare with AMD at 40%, compared to Windows where Intel is at 69%.
Stay tuned for an exciting end of February.
