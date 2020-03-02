Steam Survey Updated For February 2020 With Latest Linux Figures
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 March 2020 at 08:55 PM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE --
After hitting 0.9% in January for the Steam on Linux marketshare that was a high for at least the past year, the Linux gaming percentage dropped slightly for February.

According to the latest Steam Survey monthly numbers published today, Steam on Linux occupied 0.83% of their customers over the past month, or a drop of 0.07%. Granted, all usual caveats apply and especially this is a percentage indicator and not the overall number of Linux gamers making use of Valve's digital distribution platform.

Linux coming in at 0.83% for February is while macOS increased by 0.14% to 3.15% and Windows dropped slightly to 96.02%.

Steam's survey continues showing the GeForce GTX 1060 as the most popular graphics card overall. From the Linux numbers it also points the Intel CPU market-share as dropping down to 72% while for Linux users the most popular card is the Radeon RX 480.

The February 2020 Steam Survey data can be found as always at SteamPowered.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-3 Released With Support For Metro Exodus Direct3D 12 Mode
Proton 5.0-2 Released To Fix Crashes For Steam Play Linux Gamers
Proton 5.0-1 Released As Valve's Basis For Steam Play Now On Wine 5.0, Latest DXVK
Steam Kicks Off 2020 With Linux Gaming At The Highest Point In A While
Valve's Proton 4.11-12 Released With DXVK 1.5.1, Updated SDKs
Steam's December Numbers Point To A Lower Linux Marketshare But With More Oddities
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience