Steam Survey Updated For February 2020 With Latest Linux Figures

After hitting 0.9% in January for the Steam on Linux marketshare that was a high for at least the past year, the Linux gaming percentage dropped slightly for February.
According to the latest Steam Survey monthly numbers published today, Steam on Linux occupied 0.83% of their customers over the past month, or a drop of 0.07%. Granted, all usual caveats apply and especially this is a percentage indicator and not the overall number of Linux gamers making use of Valve's digital distribution platform.
Linux coming in at 0.83% for February is while macOS increased by 0.14% to 3.15% and Windows dropped slightly to 96.02%.
Steam's survey continues showing the GeForce GTX 1060 as the most popular graphics card overall. From the Linux numbers it also points the Intel CPU market-share as dropping down to 72% while for Linux users the most popular card is the Radeon RX 480.
The February 2020 Steam Survey data can be found as always at SteamPowered.com.
