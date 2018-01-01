Steam On Linux Ended 2017 With A Slight Increase In Marketshare
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 January 2018 at 07:18 PM EST. 10 Comments
With PUBG popularity appearing to decline a bit during December, the Steam Survey results for December 2017 show an increase in the Linux percentage,

Valve's December numbers published today put Linux at a 0.43% marketshare, or an increase of 0.16% over November. Meanwhile, macOS shows a 1.74% marketshare (+0.39%) and Windows dropped by 0.51% to 97.82%.

These changes being due to the Asian PUBG popularity waning appear to be reaffirmed by the results showing the Windows 7 64-bit marketshare dropping by 15.10% while Windows 10 went up by 13.15%.

This increase in the Linux percentage comes after Linux was losing marketshare on a percentage basis as the popularity of the Windows-only PlayerUnknown's Battleground exploded particularly in the Asian markets. The 0.43% for December is still lower than we've seen in the past for Steam on Linux, but at least the bleeding has stopped.

The December 2017 Steam Survey numbers can be found on SteamPowered.com.
