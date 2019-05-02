Steam Survey Data For April 2019 Shows Only Minor Change In Linux Use

While Steam Play continues getting in better shape for running more interesting Windows games on Linux, there hasn't yet been a compelling enough reason for Windows gamers to switch over to Linux and that is reflected in the latest monthly Steam numbers.
Valve put out their monthly Steam survey numbers last night for April. For March the Steam Linux usage came in at 0.82% while for April it's at 0.81%. Three years ago, in comparison, the Steam Linux marketshare was 0.9%.
Valve's numbers show the Linux percentage receding to 0.81% while macOS dropped 0.21% to 3.06% while Windows rose to 96.12%.
Of Linux gaming systems, Intel is now at 77% usage for processors to AMD's 22% while the GeForce GTX 1060 remains the most popular GPU in use.
Those wanting to dig through the monthly data can do so here.
