Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions

Valve has decided to stop supporting Bitcoin for settling transactions on Steam.
Effective today, Bitcoin is no longer supported on Steam. This decision was due to the increased volatility of Bitcoin recently as well as increased transaction fees.
Valve had been supporting Bitcoin for buying games on Steam since April 2016. Valve says they may reevaluate their cryptocurrency support in the future, "At this point, it has become untenable to support Bitcoin as a payment option. We may re-evaluate whether Bitcoin makes sense for us and for the Steam community at a later date."
