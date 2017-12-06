Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 6 December 2017 at 12:40 PM EST. 4 Comments
VALVE --
Valve has decided to stop supporting Bitcoin for settling transactions on Steam.

Effective today, Bitcoin is no longer supported on Steam. This decision was due to the increased volatility of Bitcoin recently as well as increased transaction fees.

Valve had been supporting Bitcoin for buying games on Steam since April 2016. Valve says they may reevaluate their cryptocurrency support in the future, "At this point, it has become untenable to support Bitcoin as a payment option. We may re-evaluate whether Bitcoin makes sense for us and for the Steam community at a later date."

More commentary on SteamCommunity.com.

If you are looking for a use for some BTC, we do still accept Bitcoin for tips and Phoronix Premium.
