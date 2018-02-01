Steam On Linux Starts 2018 With A Slight Increase In Gamers
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 February 2018 at 07:39 PM EST. 13 Comments
At least on a percentage basis, the Steam Linux marketshare grew slightly for January 2018.

The monthly statistics are out from Valve and the Steam Survey shows the Steam Linux marketshare for the month at 0.41%, or an increase of +0.15%. It's quite an increase for Linux but for January macOS reported a 0.42% increase (1.84% overall) while Windows still dominates with a 97.76% marketshare.

Last month Valve originally reported a 0.43% marketshare for Linux only to lower it later on to 0.26%. Hopefully that's not the case with the January numbers.

Ever since the explosion in popularity of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the Linux marketshare on Steam on a percentage basis has dropped significantly as more players join Steam to play this Windows-only title. Steam on Linux though has been a sub-1% marketshare reported via this survey ever since Steam Machines failed to gain traction and no major breakthroughs for SteamOS or other reasons for more Windows gamers to convert to Linux.

The latest Steam Survey results can be found here.

Where do you think the Steam on Linux marketshare is heading in 2018? Let us know your thoughts in the forums.
