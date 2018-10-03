Steam Linux Usage For September Revised Slightly Higher

The initial Steam Linux market-share figures for September showed a rise in Linux gamers which isn't too surprising given the recent roll-out of Steam Play / Proton. It turns out those figures are even higher than originally reported.
The original Steam survey figures for September 2019 put the Linux gaming market-share at 0.71%, or a 0.12% increase compared to the month prior. That has now been revised to 0.78%.
Valve Linux developer Pierre-Loup Griffais confirmed there was a "small rounding error" in the survey. For Linux distributions with very tiny market-shares, their percentages weren't being factored into the total.
As a result, the current Linux gaming market-share on Steam increased from 0.71% to 0.78% thanks to those gaming on these smaller Linux distributions.
The latest Steam Survey results as always can be found at steampowered.com/hwsurvey.
