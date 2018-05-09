Steam Rolling Out New Apps For Android/iOS

May 9, 2018 - Two free new apps - the Steam Link app and the Steam Video app - are preparing for launch in the coming weeks, both designed to extend Steam's suite of services and accessibility.



The Steam Link app, slated to launch next week, allows gamers to experience their Steam library of games on their Android (phone, tablet, TV) and iOS-based (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV) devices while connected via 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet to a host system (Mac or PC), with Android access initially offered in beta. The Steam Link App will feature support for the Steam Controller, MFI controllers, and more across both platforms.



Later this summer, the Steam Video app is targeted for release, allowing users to enjoy the thousands of movies and shows available on Steam directly via their Android and iOS devices over Wi-Fi or LTE. In direct response to customer feedback, it will offer the ability to enjoy content in offline and streaming modes.

Valve has just announced they are rolling out some new Steam Apps in the coming weeks for Android and iOS mobile devices.The Steam Link App allows for basically turning their iOS/Android phone/tablet/TV devices into a Steam Link-like gaming experience when on 5GHz WiFi or wired Ethernet to a host system just like Steam Link requires. This app will support interfacing with the Steam Controller and more.Coming later in the year is then a Steam Video App for accessing Steam multimedia content from Android/IOS devices.Here's the details we just received from the press release: