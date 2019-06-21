The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 21 June 2019 at 06:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
If you are planning to enjoy some Linux gaming this week via Steam, you may want to think twice about upgrading to the latest Linux kernel Git code or even the newest stable point releases.

A number of Steam Linux users are reporting of connection troubles when upgrading to the latest Linux kernel releases, including the likes of Linux 5.0.0-17 on Ubuntu or 5.1.12-arch1-1-ARCH on Arch Linux, among other kernel combinations and distributions. A number of users are reporting issues with connecting to Steam following a kernel upgrade in recent days.

For some users at least launching Steam with the -tcp argument is a sufficient enough workaround but for others it doesn't appear to do the trick.

This bug report has been very active over the past day regarding this issue.

There were a slew of kernel networking patches to land earlier this week as a result of those TCP vulnerabilities uncovered by Netflix but at this point it's unclear if those are what is regressing Steam on Linux or are some similarly timed regressions in the kernel code. Nevertheless, we know what Linus Torvalds feels about kernel changes breaking user-space.

Given the seemingly growing number of people impacted by this regression, we assume it's on the Valve developers agenda to look at today but for now at least be aware of the possible issue.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve's Proton 4.2-7 Fixes Performance & Sound Regressions
Proton 4.2-6 Brings DXVK 1.2.1 Rebuild, Updated FAudio, Other Fixes
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
Valve's Proton Pulls In Latest DXVK, Steam Networking Updates, Controller Layout Fixes
Valve Pushes Out Big Steam Beta Update, Linux Changes & Steam Remote Play
Proton 4.2-4 Released With Fix For RAGE 2, Updated DXVK
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan
AMD Posts 459 Linux Kernel Patches Providing Navi Support - 412k+ Lines Of Code
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit