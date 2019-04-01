A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
With the start of a new month, Valve has just published their updated monthly Steam figures showing the Linux gaming market-share and more.

For March 2019, they are reporting the Linux gaming population at 0.82% of their overall user-base. This number though is a bit iffy as at the same time they are saying that's a 0.00% change over the month prior... But for February 2019, they had been reporting a 0.77% Linux market-share, which would have been a 0.05% increase. As recently as earlier today they were still reporting 0.77% for February until these "unchanged" 0.82% result was posted for March.

This 0.77~0.82% number comes roughly a half-year after Valve introduced Steam Play with their Wine-based Proton for making it easy to run Windows games on Linux, including many newer AAA games like F1 2018, Final Fantasy, and DiRT Rally 2.0.

Regardless, the overall Steam Linux market-share is still on a sub-1% basis although the total count of Linux gamers may be expanding with the continued rise of Steam customers. The Windows figures put Steam at 95.91% and macOS at a healthy 3.27%.

Those wanting to dig through the latest Steam monthly stats can find all of the data on SteamPowered.com.
