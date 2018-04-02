With the start of a new month comes the latest figures from Valve about the OS marketshare on Steam.
According to Valve, during March 2018 the Steam Linux market-share increased by 0.05%, to an overall market-share of 0.33%. Windows meanwhile is reported at 97.94% and macOS at 1.64%.
Granted, many Linux gamers believe these figures are distorted or inaccurate, but long story short most Linux game studios don't tend to report their Linux customer base at more than 1% except in some rare and extreme cases.
The latest monthly Steam statistics are available from the Steam Survey.
