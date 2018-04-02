Steam Linux Usage Reportedly Hits 0.33% For March
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 April 2018 at 06:50 AM EDT.
VALVE --
With the start of a new month comes the latest figures from Valve about the OS marketshare on Steam.

According to Valve, during March 2018 the Steam Linux market-share increased by 0.05%, to an overall market-share of 0.33%. Windows meanwhile is reported at 97.94% and macOS at 1.64%.

Granted, many Linux gamers believe these figures are distorted or inaccurate, but long story short most Linux game studios don't tend to report their Linux customer base at more than 1% except in some rare and extreme cases.

The latest monthly Steam statistics are available from the Steam Survey.
25 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

