Valve's Steam Survey Data Shows Linux Usage Pulling Back During June
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 July 2019 at 06:28 AM EDT. 9 Comments
While Linux usage of Steam as a percentage has generally been flat or ticking up slightly each month since last year when Valve introduced Steam Play for allowing many Windows games to run gracefully on Linux, during June was the first time in a while seeing a decline.

Valve's data put out overnight shows Steam Linux usage down to 0.76% or a 0.08% drop compared to the month prior. This is the first time in a number of months that the Linux usage dipped below the 0.8% threshold. Granted, it's on percentage terms and not an absolute user count. It's possible the numbers are off for June due to Steam's summer sale where more Windows gamers may be firing up their clients to take advantage of deals as well as a shift in summer-time usage for students, etc.

Apple's macOS meanwhile took a 0.5% drop to 2.75% and Windows increased to 96.49%. All the details at the Steam Store site.
