Steam On Linux Ticks Lower For October 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 November 2020 at 08:20 PM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve has published their latest Steam Survey results. For October 2020 the Linux gaming marketshare pulled back or at least not keeping up with the pace of Steam's growing user-base.

After 0.86% marketshare in July, August saw a 0.89% marketshare before jumping to 0.94% in September. But after that nice jump for September, the Steam Survey results for October show it pulling back to 0.90%.

The 0.90% marketshare is still better off than in months earlier this year but was hoping to see the rate continue to climb closer back to the 1.0% threshold.

Year-over-year it's still an improvement with October 2019 at 0.83%. Or two years ago was at 0.72% and three years ago at a measly 0.35% prior to Steam Play (Proton + DXVK) becoming much more capable. So on the larger scale the October 2020 numbers are still looking good albeit not as high as many Linux gamers would like to see or game vendors in making it a more appealing target for porting at sub-1% while often having a lot of hardware/software support headaches by their developers.

The October Linux numbers show Intel powering 68% of the CPUs to AMD taking the rest. See more data over on the Steam Survey results.
Add A Comment
Related News
Valve/CodeWeavers Releases Proton 5.13-1 With More Windows Games Running On Linux
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Steam On Linux Is Ending Summer 2020 At Just Under 0.9% Marketshare
Valve's Steam July 2020 Numbers Point To A Small Dip For Linux
Valve Hires Another Developer To Work On RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
Adam Jackson On The State Of The X.Org Server In 2020
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results