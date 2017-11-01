Days ahead of the five year anniversary of Steam being publicly available on Linux and well off the ~2% highs for Steam's Linux marketshare, the numbers for October 2017 are now being reported.
Valve's controversial Steam Survey now reports a Linux OS usage of just 0.35%, or a 0.25% compared to the month prior. This is quite a drop and their survey also shows macOS dropping one percent while Windows picked up that difference with now commanding above a 98% marketshare.
As is the case every month, these percentage differences may come down to Steam's growing user-base and picking up way more Windows gamers than any other operating system. There are also some that argue the Steam Survey is somehow rigged/biased, etc.
During October there were also no big and exciting Linux game releases, which may also reflect why the numbers are trending lower. At least tomorrow is the F1 2017 Linux game port release by Feral Interactive.
The Steam Survey Linux metrics for October put Intel still at around 82% of the CPU market to AMD at 17%. NVIDIA still dominates among discrete GPUs for Linux gamers with the GTX 1060 being most popular while the Radeon R9 200 series being most popular among the AMD Linux gamers.
The latest survey results can be found via SteamPowered.com.
On a somewhat related note, the Linux OS browser marketshare also trended lower in October. After the "6%" Linux browser marketshare number reported for September, Netmarketshare ended up revising that to 3.04%. For October 2017, they are now reporting 2.98% for Linux browser use.
