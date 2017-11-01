Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 November 2017 at 08:15 PM EDT. 23 Comments
VALVE --
Days ahead of the five year anniversary of Steam being publicly available on Linux and well off the ~2% highs for Steam's Linux marketshare, the numbers for October 2017 are now being reported.

Valve's controversial Steam Survey now reports a Linux OS usage of just 0.35%, or a 0.25% compared to the month prior. This is quite a drop and their survey also shows macOS dropping one percent while Windows picked up that difference with now commanding above a 98% marketshare.

As is the case every month, these percentage differences may come down to Steam's growing user-base and picking up way more Windows gamers than any other operating system. There are also some that argue the Steam Survey is somehow rigged/biased, etc.

During October there were also no big and exciting Linux game releases, which may also reflect why the numbers are trending lower. At least tomorrow is the F1 2017 Linux game port release by Feral Interactive.

The Steam Survey Linux metrics for October put Intel still at around 82% of the CPU market to AMD at 17%. NVIDIA still dominates among discrete GPUs for Linux gamers with the GTX 1060 being most popular while the Radeon R9 200 series being most popular among the AMD Linux gamers.

The latest survey results can be found via SteamPowered.com.

On a somewhat related note, the Linux OS browser marketshare also trended lower in October. After the "6%" Linux browser marketshare number reported for September, Netmarketshare ended up revising that to 3.04%. For October 2017, they are now reporting 2.98% for Linux browser use.
23 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve's Steam Link Is Back On Sale For $15 USD
Steam VR Marketshare Already Larger Than Steam Linux Marketshare
Steam Linux Usage Put At 0.6% For September, Contrary To Other Inflated Numbers
Keith Packard's Work On Better Supporting VR HMDs Under Linux With X.Org/DRM
Steam Should Now Have Lower CPU Usage In The Background, DPI Scaling
Steam Linux Usage Shows A Decline For August
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance