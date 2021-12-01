Steam On Linux Marketshare Edges Tiny Bit Higher In November
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 December 2021 at 07:45 PM EST. 5 Comments
With the beginning of a new month comes updated Steam Survey results from Valve for the month prior. The Steam on Linux marketshare continues increasing albeit ever so slightly.

The Steam on Linux marketshare stabilized when Steam Play came about for running Windows games on Linux with ease. Earlier this year since the announcement of the Arch Linux powered Steam Deck gaming console, we've seen the Linux gaming marketshare continuing to increase ever so slightly each month. It's still been sub-2% from where Steam on Linux originally debuted at nine years ago in beta, but at least well off the small fraction of 1% it had fallen to prior to Steam Play rejuvenating the Linux gaming scene.

This summer Steam on Linux re-crossed the 1.0% mark and in October hit a new multi-year high of 1.13% marketshare. As a percent that's certainly small, but with Steam's ever growing user-base it's a modest amount in absolute numbers.

With the just-published numbers for November 2021, Steam on Linux marketshare grew by 0.03% to 1.16%. Prior to the numbers being published I was curious how the November figures would shake out especially with Steam hitting record use and with the winter sale running and that likely firing up many (primarily Windows) gamers to catch a good game sale. So while small, it's nice to see an increase for the month.


The Linux survey results show Intel continuing to maintain a 60% CPU marketshare to AMD at 40%.

The Steam Survey results can be viewed on SteamPowered.com.
