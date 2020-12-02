Steam On Linux Marketshare Remained Flat For November
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 December 2020 at 05:30 AM EST. 4 Comments
Valve has just updated their Steam Survey results for November, showing how the Linux gaming marketshare continues to evolve during this pandemic-driven year.

From August to October it was 0.89% to 0.94% to 0.90%... Generally keeping with the 0.8~0.9% average we have been seeing for quite the long while since the advent of Steam Play (Proton + DXVK) pushed up the percentages from the prior all-time lows.

Now with November the Steam on Linux marketshare is coming in at... 0.9%. The Linux marketshare was flat on a percentage basis, but considering Valve likely kept picking up new users during the month, Linux was at least keep pacing with that growth.

The November figures showed Windows taking 0.08% marketshare from macOS. The macOS percentage meanwhile came in at 3.37% and Windows at 95.73%. The monthly Steam Survey results can be seen here.

The Linux data also showed Intel losing another 1% (0.92% to be exact) marketshare to AMD with now just 67% of Linux gaming systems according to Steam being powered by an Intel processor. Under Windows, Intel still has a 73.5% CPU marketshare.
