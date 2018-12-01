Valve has published their latest monthly Steam survey data, which shows an increase in the Linux gaming population.
For November 2018, Steam's Survey reports a 0.80% marketshare for Linux, which is a 0.08% increase over October, which was on an upward trend following the roll-out of Steam Play late this summer for allowing Windows-only games to run more easily on Linux with their Wine-based Proton software... Earlier this year it was around just 0.5% Linux marketshare and last year there were the lows of around 0.3%.
While 0.80% may not seem like much, it's significant when factoring in the size of Steam's customer base that is reportedly at 125+ million users.
A 0.8% for the size of the Linux gaming population base is the highest percent we've seen going back to early 2017. So overall it's looking like Valve's efforts with Steam Play are paying off so far with a small but steady increase forming in the Linux gaming marketshare. It will be interesting to see how Valve positions it and Linux gaming in general in 2019.
Meanwhile, Windows shed 0.44% in November down to 96.00% while macOS increased by 0.38% to a 3.2% marketshare.
The latest monthly survey data can be found on SteamPowered.com.
7 Comments