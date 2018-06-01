Following the Steam Survey corrections beginning with the April numbers that came following slightly inaccurate numbers due to cyber-cafe reporting and at a time when there has been large swings in users due to popular games like PUBG, the numbers for May 2018 have barely budged on the Linux front.
The May 2018 Steam numbers are out and they report a Linux gaming population of 0.57%, or an increase of just 0.02%. Meanwhile, macOS was the big winner with a 0.14% increase in its pull away from Windows. The overall macOS numbers are up to 3.07%. Windows continues to hover around the 96% mark on Steam.
Seeing barely any shift in the Linux gaming percentage isn't too surprising. While Rise of the Tomb Raider is out now for Linux gamers, there hasn't been any dramatic Linux game launches close to launch, no new Linux-powered Steam Machines, or really any other matter to drive a large shift in the gaming population over to Linux at this time.
The Steam Survey numbers can be found here.
As far as another popular Linux desktop metric, NetMarketShare, has also reported in their May 2018 numbers. Their latest numbers continue to report the overall Linux desktop market-share at just over 2% (2.2%) with no major changes.
