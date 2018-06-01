Steam Linux Usage In May Creeps Up To 0.57%
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 June 2018 at 09:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Following the Steam Survey corrections beginning with the April numbers that came following slightly inaccurate numbers due to cyber-cafe reporting and at a time when there has been large swings in users due to popular games like PUBG, the numbers for May 2018 have barely budged on the Linux front.

The May 2018 Steam numbers are out and they report a Linux gaming population of 0.57%, or an increase of just 0.02%. Meanwhile, macOS was the big winner with a 0.14% increase in its pull away from Windows. The overall macOS numbers are up to 3.07%. Windows continues to hover around the 96% mark on Steam.

Seeing barely any shift in the Linux gaming percentage isn't too surprising. While Rise of the Tomb Raider is out now for Linux gamers, there hasn't been any dramatic Linux game launches close to launch, no new Linux-powered Steam Machines, or really any other matter to drive a large shift in the gaming population over to Linux at this time.

The Steam Survey numbers can be found here.

As far as another popular Linux desktop metric, NetMarketShare, has also reported in their May 2018 numbers. Their latest numbers continue to report the overall Linux desktop market-share at just over 2% (2.2%) with no major changes.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral's Former Linux Team Lead Is Now Working For Unity
F1 2017 Updated For Linux To Avoid Crashes With Low NVIDIA vRAM Situations
One Of The Few Games On The Open-Source id Tech 4 Engine Sees Big Update
SC-Controller 0.4.3 Released, Support Steam Controller & Sony DS4 Over Bluetooth
Feral's GameMode May Soon Have Soft Real-Time Capabilities
RPCS3 Gets Improved Performance Thanks To Intel TSX
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30