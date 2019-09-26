Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September

The Steam Linux marketshare measurement for September ticked up slightly and to the highest point we have seen in a a number of months.
Valve is reporting the Steam Linux marketshare for the past coming in at 0.83%. It's still below the 1% threshold that Steam on Linux has been battling for a while, but at least one of the better numbers. In comparison, one year ago the September 2018 numbers were at around 0.71%.
The 0.83% September marketshare for Linux gamers is a 0.03% over August. Month by month there's been small but steady increases since last year's roll out of Steam Play / Proton for allowing now incredible numbers of Windows games to run nicely under Linux thanks to their Wine-based integration.
So at this point the overall Steam Linux marketshare is quite small, but at least it's growing with the Steam user-base. All the stats for those interested via SteamPowered.com.
