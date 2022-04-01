Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%

There hasn't been clear guidance from Valve whether Steam Deck units will participate in the Steam Survey (I haven't seen any survey myself there either) but it's looking like possibly not as the Steam on Linux marketshare dipped lower in March.Valve just published the Steam Survey results for March 2022 and it shows the Linux marketshare dipping down to 1.00%, a drop of 0.02% from the month prior. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS followed by Manjaro Linux and Arch Linux were the most popular distributions. Valve is still ramping up Steam Deck shipments since beginning to ship them just over one month ago, but so far appears to have no impact on the Steam Survey metrics.

Meanwhile last year for March 2020 Steam on Linux was at 0.85% , so at least it's still up from that point and especially considering Steam's every growing user base in absolute numbers.See the Steam Survey result numbers in full on SteamPowered.com