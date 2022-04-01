Steam On Linux For March Drops Down To 1.00%
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 April 2022 at 08:52 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VALVE --
There hasn't been clear guidance from Valve whether Steam Deck units will participate in the Steam Survey (I haven't seen any survey myself there either) but it's looking like possibly not as the Steam on Linux marketshare dipped lower in March.

Valve just published the Steam Survey results for March 2022 and it shows the Linux marketshare dipping down to 1.00%, a drop of 0.02% from the month prior. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS followed by Manjaro Linux and Arch Linux were the most popular distributions. Valve is still ramping up Steam Deck shipments since beginning to ship them just over one month ago, but so far appears to have no impact on the Steam Survey metrics.


Meanwhile last year for March 2020 Steam on Linux was at 0.85%, so at least it's still up from that point and especially considering Steam's every growing user base in absolute numbers.

See the Steam Survey result numbers in full on SteamPowered.com.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Working On Support For Valve's Gamescope Wayland Compositor
Steam On Chrome OS Finally Available In Alpha State For Select Chromebooks
Steam Survey Results For February 2022 Put Linux Right Above 1.0%
DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 Released To Improve NVIDIA API Integration For Games On Steam Play
Valve Launches "Aperture Desk Job" As A Free, Short Game For The Steam Deck
Proton 7.0 Released With More Games Running On Linux, EAC Support, Many Other Updates
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes
libdisplay-info Started To Address The Wayland Fragmentation Around EDID/DisplayID
Linux 5.18 Moves Ahead With Deprecating ReiserFS