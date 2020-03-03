Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 3 March 2020 at 08:52 PM EST. 1 Comment
VALVE --
Valve has finally fixed an annoying bit about logging into the Steam client from the Linux desktop in recent months.

When logging into the Steam Linux client in about the past six months and also having your system set to auto-login to your user account, the Chromium Embedded Framework (CEF) used by the Steam client would trigger the GNOME Keyring or KDE's KWallet to prompt for a keyring password or to set one otherwise. Having hit this issue myself, it's rather annoying, and it has apparently confused some Linux desktop users about what password they should enter if any.

There has been this bug report among others about the GNOME Keyring / KWallet prompt when logging into the Steam Linux client.

With tonight's Steam Linux beta update, Valve has opted to disable the Chromium CEF keyring integration by default. Those still wanting the system keyring support can pass -enable-keying when launching the Steam Linux client.

Great to see this annoyance now tamed by default. The latest beta also has various other non-Linux-specific fixes.
1 Comment
Related News
Steam Survey Updated For February 2020 With Latest Linux Figures
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-3 Released With Support For Metro Exodus Direct3D 12 Mode
Proton 5.0-2 Released To Fix Crashes For Steam Play Linux Gamers
Proton 5.0-1 Released As Valve's Basis For Steam Play Now On Wine 5.0, Latest DXVK
Steam Kicks Off 2020 With Linux Gaming At The Highest Point In A While
Valve's Proton 4.11-12 Released With DXVK 1.5.1, Updated SDKs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes