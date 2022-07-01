Steam On Linux Marketshare Ticks Up To 1.18% For June

With the new month comes the latest figures from Valve regarding the Steam on Linux marketshare and other metrics for the past month as a result of the Steam Survey.The June 2022 metrics for the Steam Survey show the Linux gaming marketshare growing to 1.18%, an increase of 0.06% over the month prior. The macOS numbers meanwhile point to a 0.25% increase to 2.45% and Microsoft Windows pulled back by 0.31% to 96.37%.

Meanwhile last year for June Steam on Linux was at around a 0.9% marketshare so overall is a nice year-over-year increase, likely attributed in large part to the Steam Deck now shipping and more users engaging with Linux gaming by way of SteamOS 3.