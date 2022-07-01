Steam On Linux Marketshare Ticks Up To 1.18% For June
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 July 2022 at 08:44 PM EDT. Add A Comment
With the new month comes the latest figures from Valve regarding the Steam on Linux marketshare and other metrics for the past month as a result of the Steam Survey.

The June 2022 metrics for the Steam Survey show the Linux gaming marketshare growing to 1.18%, an increase of 0.06% over the month prior. The macOS numbers meanwhile point to a 0.25% increase to 2.45% and Microsoft Windows pulled back by 0.31% to 96.37%.


Meanwhile last year for June Steam on Linux was at around a 0.9% marketshare so overall is a nice year-over-year increase, likely attributed in large part to the Steam Deck now shipping and more users engaging with Linux gaming by way of SteamOS 3.


When pulling up the Linux specific metrics, it shows a 2.37% increase this past month to the "AMD Custom GPU 0405" GPU, which is the graphics processor powering the Steam Deck. According to this, it puts the Steam Deck's GPU as powering roughly 7.57% of all Steam on Linux gaming systems. This now out-seats the Radeon RX 480 "Polaris" and GeForce GTX 1060 as being the most popular GPUs on Linux.

Meanwhile on the CPU side, Valve reports Intel's Steam on Linux gaming CPU marketshare increased by 0.68% to 54.4% to AMD at 45%. So this would seem to indicate still some Linux gaming growth on a percentage basis outside of solely new Steam Deck sales.

In any case, these numbers are all on a percentage basis and a lot of users have mixed feelings over the quality of the Steam Survey results. In any event if wanting to dig more through the June numbers, stop by SteamPowered.com for the monthly update.
