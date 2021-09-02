Steam On Linux Continues Hovering Around The 1% Mark

In July -- the same month as Valve announcing the Steam Deck -- the Steam on Linux marketshare hit 1.0%. That 1.0% marketshare was a +0.14% bump and the highest seen in years since Steam on Linux's debut nearly a decade ago back when it commanded around a 2% marketshare.
The Steam on Linux marketshare has been slowly but surely climbing since Valve introduced Steam Play as their Proton (Wine) based solution for running Windows games on Linux. Steam Play opened up many more games to running on Linux at a time that many Linux game ports had become stagnate and many game studios not investing into native Linux game support. Now with Steam Deck shipping later this year, more gamers have become intrigued by Linux gaming.
Valve updated their Steam Survey results overnight to show for August 2021. For August they show a 0.02% increase, putting Steam on Linux now with a 1.02% marketshare. Windows meanwhile sits at 96.49% and macOS at 2.49%.
When it comes to the Linux survey results, for August it shows Intel CPUs losing another 2% marketshare and now down to 60% with AMD up to a nearly 40% marektshare for Linux gamers. (On Windows, Intel still has a 72% CPU marketshare.)
See the August survey results at SteamPowered.com.
12 Comments