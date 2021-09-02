Steam On Linux Continues Hovering Around The 1% Mark
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 September 2021 at 05:05 AM EDT. 12 Comments
VALVE --
In July -- the same month as Valve announcing the Steam Deck -- the Steam on Linux marketshare hit 1.0%. That 1.0% marketshare was a +0.14% bump and the highest seen in years since Steam on Linux's debut nearly a decade ago back when it commanded around a 2% marketshare.

The Steam on Linux marketshare has been slowly but surely climbing since Valve introduced Steam Play as their Proton (Wine) based solution for running Windows games on Linux. Steam Play opened up many more games to running on Linux at a time that many Linux game ports had become stagnate and many game studios not investing into native Linux game support. Now with Steam Deck shipping later this year, more gamers have become intrigued by Linux gaming.

Valve updated their Steam Survey results overnight to show for August 2021. For August they show a 0.02% increase, putting Steam on Linux now with a 1.02% marketshare. Windows meanwhile sits at 96.49% and macOS at 2.49%.

When it comes to the Linux survey results, for August it shows Intel CPUs losing another 2% marketshare and now down to 60% with AMD up to a nearly 40% marektshare for Linux gamers. (On Windows, Intel still has a 72% CPU marketshare.)

See the August survey results at SteamPowered.com.
12 Comments
Related News
Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
Steam Client Update Brings Numerous Linux Fixes, More Controller Additions
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.14 SSD Benchmarks With Btrfs vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS
A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team
PipeWire 0.3.34 Released With Yet More Improvements, Fixes
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Schedule Published
"Apps For GNOME" Launches To Highlight GNOME Apps
QEMU 6.1 Released With RISC-V Improvements, AMD Emulation Fixes
NetBSD Continues Long Overdue Push To Modernize Their WiFi Drivers
Linux 5.14 Features Aplenty With New AMD GPUs, SmartShift, More Alder Lake, Core Scheduling