Steam On Linux Is Ending Summer 2020 At Just Under 0.9% Marketshare
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 September 2020 at 05:44 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
After a small dip in July, how did the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare end out for August prior to many gamers returning to school and others still being isolated at home? A small uptick but still under the 1% threshold.

Valve just updated their Steam Survey with the August 2020 numbers. From July's 0.86% marketshare, Valve's survey is reporting a 0.03% increase for Linux gaming putting the overall percentage now at 0.89%.

In other words, another month ticking between 0.8~0.9% marketshare. On a percentage basis it's still off the 1~2% when Steam on Linux initially arrived years ago but above some of the low points prior to the introduction of Steam Play that allows thousands of Windows games to run gracefully on Linux. Over the past two years of Steam Play and the advancements of Proton and DXVK (along with other ecosystem improvements), the monthly Linux gaming marketshare has been up around the 0.8~0.9% level. It was back in May that the Linux percent hit 0.9% as a multi-year high. At least with the Steam user-base continuing to grow, on absolute terms the overall Linux gaming community is likely much larger than in years prior. Of course, many also have their doubts as well about the accuracy of the Steam Play.

When looking at just the Linux survey results, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is most popular, Intel lost another 1% CPU marketshare and now comes in at 68% to AMD's 32%, and 1080p is still in use by ~53% of Linux gamers.

The latest Steam Survey data for August 2020 is available from SteamPowered.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Valve's Steam July 2020 Numbers Point To A Small Dip For Linux
Valve Hires Another Developer To Work On RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver
Valve/CodeWeavers Rolls Out Proton 5.0-10 RC For Death Stranding, One Day After Windows Release
Steam On Linux Is Still Bouncing Around 0.9% For Summer 2020
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-9 Brings Fix For Games Requiring EA Origin Client
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support