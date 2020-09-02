After a small dip in July, how did the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare end out for August prior to many gamers returning to school and others still being isolated at home? A small uptick but still under the 1% threshold.
Valve just updated their Steam Survey with the August 2020 numbers. From July's 0.86% marketshare, Valve's survey is reporting a 0.03% increase for Linux gaming putting the overall percentage now at 0.89%.
In other words, another month ticking between 0.8~0.9% marketshare. On a percentage basis it's still off the 1~2% when Steam on Linux initially arrived years ago but above some of the low points prior to the introduction of Steam Play that allows thousands of Windows games to run gracefully on Linux. Over the past two years of Steam Play and the advancements of Proton and DXVK (along with other ecosystem improvements), the monthly Linux gaming marketshare has been up around the 0.8~0.9% level. It was back in May that the Linux percent hit 0.9% as a multi-year high. At least with the Steam user-base continuing to grow, on absolute terms the overall Linux gaming community is likely much larger than in years prior. Of course, many also have their doubts as well about the accuracy of the Steam Play.
When looking at just the Linux survey results, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is most popular, Intel lost another 1% CPU marketshare and now comes in at 68% to AMD's 32%, and 1080p is still in use by ~53% of Linux gamers.
The latest Steam Survey data for August 2020 is available from SteamPowered.com.
Add A Comment