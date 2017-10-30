Valve's Steam Link Is Back On Sale For $15 USD

In case you missed the deal back during a summer sale, Valve's Steam Link streaming device can be found again for $15 USD rather than its normal $40~50 price.
The Steam Link is turning two years old next month as the ARMv7-based device for streaming Steam content from a Steam Linux/Windows/Mac system to a television. Paired with a Steam Controller, the device makes it easy for gaming in front of your TV while having your system on the LAN doing all the tough work.
The Steam Link itself does run Linux and can be accessed via SSH, including root, and there are other different unofficial options for using the device. At $15 it's a steal even if you aren't a regular living room gamer.
You can find the Steam Link at $15.00 with Amazon Prime through Amazon.com. Usually when there is a Link sale the Steam Controller is generally also on sale, but that doesn't appear to be the case this time. And, yes, if buying through our referral links even when the products are on sale you still end up supporting Phoronix that allows us to continue in producing more Linux hardware tests, benchmarks, and open-source news.
With these devices turning two, it will be interesting to see if Valve releases new versions of their hardware offerings anytime soon.
While on the Steam topic, their 2017 Halloween sale for various games -- including some Linux-supported titles -- remains active through 1 November.
15 Comments