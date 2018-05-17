Valve's Steam Link Is Now Available For Android
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 17 May 2018 at 01:03 PM EDT. 4 Comments
The first of two new Steam Apps for mobile devices is now available.

Valve has launched the Steam Link App today for Android devices. This allows any capable Android-powered device to effectively serve as a Steam Link device where they can stream games to it from Steam running on a Linux/macOS/Windows PC on their local network. The app today is considered in beta.
The Steam Link app allows gamers to experience their Steam library of games on their Android (phone, tablet, and TV) devices while connected to the same 5Ghz network or wired Ethernet as their Steam gaming computer (PC, Linux, Mac). Initially offered in beta, the Steam Link app for Android supports Android 5.0 and features support for the Steam Controller and other Bluetooth input devices.

Valve has been working on an iOS version of the Steam Link App too, but it's currently held up for review at Apple. The Android App is available here. The Steam Video App for playing back video content from your Steam account meanwhile is their second app expected later this summer.
