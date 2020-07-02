With the start of a new month comes the latest numbers out of Valve for the rough Linux gaming market percentage from the Steam Survey.
For June 2020 the company is reporting a 0.88% marketshare for Linux, or roughly 0.03% drop. Quite close to being flat month over month. But year-over-year it's up with last year's numbers for June coming in at 0.78%, which given the ever increasing Steam userbase is a good sign that the Linux gaming marketshare is growing albeit ever so slightly.
The June numbers meanwhile put Windows at 95.66% and macOS at 3.46%.
The Linux stats also show Intel shedding another 1% of the CPU marketshare now to Intel being at 70% to AMD at 30%.
The latest Steam Survey numbers at SteamPowered.com.
Meanwhile NetMarketShare.com is pointing to another increase for Linux usage from the browser perspective and putting the Linux marketshare with browsers at 3.6%.
