Steam On Linux Is Still Bouncing Around 0.9% For Summer 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 2 July 2020 at 06:35 AM EDT. 10 Comments
With the start of a new month comes the latest numbers out of Valve for the rough Linux gaming market percentage from the Steam Survey.

For June 2020 the company is reporting a 0.88% marketshare for Linux, or roughly 0.03% drop. Quite close to being flat month over month. But year-over-year it's up with last year's numbers for June coming in at 0.78%, which given the ever increasing Steam userbase is a good sign that the Linux gaming marketshare is growing albeit ever so slightly.

The June numbers meanwhile put Windows at 95.66% and macOS at 3.46%.

The Linux stats also show Intel shedding another 1% of the CPU marketshare now to Intel being at 70% to AMD at 30%.

The latest Steam Survey numbers at SteamPowered.com.

Meanwhile NetMarketShare.com is pointing to another increase for Linux usage from the browser perspective and putting the Linux marketshare with browsers at 3.6%.
