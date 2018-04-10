Valve Offers Up New Privacy Settings For Steam Gamers
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 10 April 2018 at 08:06 PM EDT. Add A Comment
In wake of recent privacy scandals in the tech world, Valve is now offering new privacy settings for Steam users.

The expanded Profile Privacy Settings Page offers greater control of what Steam account information is shared publicly, including what can be accessed by Steam friends or publicly to others on Steam. There are now controls over who can view your game details, the ability to keep total game playtime privacy, and more.

Developers at Valve are also working on an "invisible" presence option for logged-in Steam users as a new option.

More details on these privacy setting options for Steam can be found via SteamCommunity.com.
