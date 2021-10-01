Anker's USB-C Hub Has Been Working Out Well With Valve's Steam Deck

Since last month's Steam Deck launch a few Phoronix readers have been asking about USB-C hubs for expanding connectivity with this handheld Linux-powered gaming console. Pretty much any reliable USB-C hub should do, while for my purposes the past month I've been using the Anker USB-C Hub.For connecting a keyboard/mouse and other USB Type-A peripherals to the Steam Deck, I've been using the Anker USB-C Hub (341 Model) and it has been working out well for those looking for confirmation of a good USB-C adapter to use with Valve's Steam Deck.

This USB-C Hub offers two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, USB-C power delivery for charging the device while using the Steam Deck's USB-C port, an SD card reader, and also HDMI output support.

I picked up the Anker USB-C Hub (Model 341) for the Steam Deck in using the same hub on another system and not finding any better option at the same price point from a western brand on Amazon.

This Anker USB-C Hub has been meeting all of my needs over the past month with the Steam Deck. Some may want a built-in Ethernet port to which there are also such higher-end hubs available.

I bought the Anker USB-C Hub on Amazon.com (affiliate link) for $30 USD and is certainly a worthwhile, must-have accessory for the Steam Deck if planning to connect multiple external USB peripherals while also having USB-C charging support.

No complaints with this purchase and my other Anker USB-C Hub with a Dell XPS laptop has been working out well now too for three years.