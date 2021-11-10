Steam Deck Release Pushed Back To February 2022
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 10 November 2021 at 02:48 PM EST. 12 Comments
VALVE --
Valve just sent out an email to pre-order customers that the Steam Deck release is being delayed by two months.

Due to the ongoing global supply chain crisis, Valve is needing to delay the Steam Deck ship date to February 2022 due to material/component shortages. Valve originally hoped to begin shipping their Steam Deck Linux-powered gaming handheld before the end of the calendar year.

For those that pre-ordered the Steam Deck your position in the queue remains, but is now all shifted back by approximately two months.

Let's hope no further delays push back the Steam Deck debut further. At least the two extra months will allow Valve more time to optimize their Linux software stack around Proton / VKD3D-Proton / DXVK and also their continued work on the RADV Vulkan driver and other components.

Valve's brief update was also posted on steampowered.com.
