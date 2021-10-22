Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements
A new Steam client beta is out with a few Linux enhancements worth noting.

For many months now Valve has been working to improve its shader (pre-)caching support to speed-up game load times and providing a smoother gaming experience for games otherwise compiling shaders on-demand. With the Steam Deck public release quickly approaching, they continue to better that Steam pre-caching support.

With Thursday's Steam client beta update, they have made improvements to the performance and lower disk I/O when updating Mesa caches on Linux. This presumably goes along with recent upstream Mesa improvements around its handling of shader cache files.

Beyond the Mesa-specific performance and disk I/O optimizations, Steam's shader pre-caching in general should see lower memory use while processing these shader caches.

Also notable with tonight's update on the Linux side is the scout and heavy run-times seeing better compatibility with recent Let's Encrypt TLS/SSL certificate chains.

Outside of Linux-specific work, Steam Deck glyphs have been added to the Steam Input API, Steam Input now better handles offline mode, Steam Cloud should see much lower pre/post-game sync times for applications with large numbers of local files under management, and a variety of other fixes.

More details on the Steam client beta update via SteamCommunity.com.
