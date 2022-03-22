Steam On Chrome OS Finally Available In Alpha State For Select Chromebooks
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 March 2022 at 01:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
After earlier this month announcing Steam for Chrome OS following months of rumors/leaks around the initiative, Google today has made an alpha build of Steam available for select Chromebooks.

The Chrome OS 14583.0.0 and later Dev channel includes an "early, alpha-quality" version of the Linux Steam client for Chrome OS.

As for the expected quality right now: "Alpha means anything can break. Due to the inherent instability of the Dev channel and the in-progress nature of this feature, we don’t recommend trying this on a Chromebook that you rely on for work, school, or other daily activities. You will encounter crashes, performance regressions, and never-before-seen bugs - that’s part of the fun!"

As for the initially supported Chromebooks capable of running Steam on Chrome OS:
Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W)
Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W)
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)
ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500)
ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)
HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook
Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook

Learn more about the current state of Steam on Chrome OS via Chromium.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Steam Survey Results For February 2022 Put Linux Right Above 1.0%
DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 Released To Improve NVIDIA API Integration For Games On Steam Play
Valve Launches "Aperture Desk Job" As A Free, Short Game For The Steam Deck
Proton 7.0 Released With More Games Running On Linux, EAC Support, Many Other Updates
Steam Deck CAD Files Published Under Creative Commons
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Now Backing AlmaLinux As This Increasingly Popular RHEL/CentOS Alternative
Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features
Linux 5.17 Pushed Back Due To The New Spectre Attack, Other Headaches
Microsoft Makes The DirectStorage API Officially Available
Google Finally Announces Steam For Chrome OS
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Debuts
AMD Announces Ryzen 7 5800X3D Shipping On 4/20, New Mainstream CPUs
Go 1.18 Released With Generics, Fully Integrated Fuzzing, ~20% Performance Improvements