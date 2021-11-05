BattlEye Support In Good Shape With Steam Client Beta + Proton Experimental

Today's Proton Experimental update paired with the latest Steam client beta has the necessary integration in place for working with BattlEye.
For games using BattlEye, the support can be enabled without any code updates but does require the game studio reaching out to BattlEye to request the support be enabled for a particular title.
Tonight's Proton Experimental release, alongside the Steam Client Beta, enables the integration we have been working on with the @TheBattlEye for a long while. It can be turned on without needing any work or updates on the game developer's side.https://t.co/KaiU58EiPI— Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) November 6, 2021
The brief status update for the BattlEye / Proton support situation ahead of the Steam Deck release was shared this evening on SteamPowered.com. It's great seeing this work come together in time for the Steam Deck units beginning to shape later this quarter and this also benefiting the broader Linux gaming / Steam Play ecosystem.