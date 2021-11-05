BattlEye Support In Good Shape With Steam Client Beta + Proton Experimental
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 5 November 2021 at 09:35 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Back in September it was announced that the BattlEye anti-cheat technology would support Proton with an emphasis on the forthcoming Steam Deck. Now as a nice present for Steam's 9th birthday on Linux, that BattlEye support is coming together.

Today's Proton Experimental update paired with the latest Steam client beta has the necessary integration in place for working with BattlEye.

For games using BattlEye, the support can be enabled without any code updates but does require the game studio reaching out to BattlEye to request the support be enabled for a particular title.

The brief status update for the BattlEye / Proton support situation ahead of the Steam Deck release was shared this evening on SteamPowered.com. It's great seeing this work come together in time for the Steam Deck units beginning to shape later this quarter and this also benefiting the broader Linux gaming / Steam Play ecosystem.
