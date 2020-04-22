Valve has released a new beta version of Steam Audio, their featureful spatial audio solution for game engines like Unity and Unreal Engine. This new release brings expanded Android support and a number of new audio features.
Steam Audio 2.0 Beta 18 extends the Android support to now cover 64-bit ARM, 32-bit Intel, and 64-bit Intel in addition to the existing 32-bit ARM support. The 2.0 Beta 18 release also adds support for spatial blend in the binaural effect, support for custom distance attenuation and air absorption curves, various quality improvements, better performance of various operations, and a number of bug fixes throughout.
More details on this cross-platform, end-to-end game audio solution via the project's GitHub.
Add A Comment