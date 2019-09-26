Steam Fixes Up Handling For Games With Vulkan Async Compute

A Steam beta update out today is notable for Linux gamers to avoid possible GPU crashes and corruption of the Steam overlay.
Valve engineers worked out recent GPU crashes and overlay corruption stemming from games making use of Vulkan asynchronous compute capabilities.
One of the affected titles for this was DOOM (2016) running under Steam Play that makes use of async compute and causing problems for gamers.
With today's beta update the issue should be resolved. There are also a number of updates to the new Steam Library UI, more Remote Play fixes, and seemingly never-ending work on Steam Input.
