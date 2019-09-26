Steam Fixes Up Handling For Games With Vulkan Async Compute
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 26 September 2019 at 02:34 PM EDT. 2 Comments
VALVE --
A Steam beta update out today is notable for Linux gamers to avoid possible GPU crashes and corruption of the Steam overlay.

Valve engineers worked out recent GPU crashes and overlay corruption stemming from games making use of Vulkan asynchronous compute capabilities.

One of the affected titles for this was DOOM (2016) running under Steam Play that makes use of async compute and causing problems for gamers.

With today's beta update the issue should be resolved. There are also a number of updates to the new Steam Library UI, more Remote Play fixes, and seemingly never-ending work on Steam Input.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve Releases Proton 4.11-6 To Pull In DXVK 1.4
Steam Play's Proton 4.11-5 Released With Fixes & Optimizations
Proton 4.11-4 Released With Updated DXVK, Improved PS4 Controller Handling
Steam Linux Usage Reportedly Ticks Up To 0.8% For August
DXVK 1.3.3 Improves Clang/libc++ Compatibility, Other New Bits
Proton 4.11-3 Pulls In D9VK 0.20, Taps Gamepads Directly, Fsync Fixes
Popular News This Week
The Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest 2019 Deal - Support Linux/Open-Source Benchmarking
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
AMD EPYC 7H12 Announced As New 280 Watt Processor For High Performance Computing