Stargate Is The Newest Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation

While Ardour is arguably the most well known open-source digital audio workstation (DAW) solution, there are also other offerings like Zrythm and others while now "Stargate" is the newest option available.
Stargate is an open-source digital audio workstation with an aim to provide "everything you need to make music on a computer." The free software project aims for a "unique and carefully curated experience", function on older hardware while scaling to today's modern multi-core systems, provide robust stability, and work across the vast open-source/Linux ecosystem.
Stargate currently has a basic wave editor, implements a pattern-based workflow, supports a wide range of MIDI / audio hardware, and provides training videos via YouTube.
Stargate this week marked its first official release as Stargate 21.10.8. That tagged release can be found via GitHub including builds for both Linux and Windows.
Those wishing to learn more about this open-source digital audio workstation software can find the project site at stargateaudio.github.io. Stargate is benchmark-friendly so will likely be added to the Phoronix Test Suite as well for future benchmarks/reviews.
