StarTech's Affordable Server Racks Continue Working Out Great - 2 More Racks Installed

For those looking at affordable metal server racks / open rack cabinets, I continue to be quite impressed by the StarTech.com four-post server racks. Recently I commissioned two more of their 12U racks in order to accommodate the latest Threadripper 2 systems in our Linux benchmarking farm.Since building the basement server room for the benchmarking systems, I've used a number of StarTech.com racks including their 12U 25U , and 42U racks . Most recently I picked up two more 12U racks to bring the grand total to 4 x 42U racks, 2 x 25U racks, and 3 x 12U racks for accommodating all of the Linux benchmark servers and Phoronix Media / Phoronix Test Suite OpenBenchmarking.org development infrastructure... Or 254U of rack space in these open-air StarTech cabinets.

What initially led me to the StarTech.com racks is they are the most affordable server racks I've found from major Internet retailers like NewEgg and Amazon.

But besides being the cheapest, they are very well built and in the several years of use I have run into no complaints about these open server racks from StarTech.

Assembling them are very easy. I used to have my wife take care of them as she has more patience and the assembly is really that easy, but in having built enough of them now, it only takes a few minutes with an impact driver.

The 12U racks are a bit pricier (~$200 USD) per-U than the 25U ($233~250) or 42U (~$290) racks, but for these new racks going in my "front office", they fit better and can also squeeze in underneath the custom Phoronix desks

Aside from the capacity, their different racks are effectively the same.