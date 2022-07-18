Stalld 1.17 Brings LoongArch Support, Bug Fixes For Thread Stall Detection & Boosting

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 18 July 2022 at 05:03 AM EDT.
Red Hat released Stalld 1.17 this past week as the newest version of this open-source daemon used for thread stall detection and boosting on Linux.

Stalld can be used for detecting when threads are stalled on Linux due to CPU starvation. The boosting can happen by setting the deadline scheduler policy and then latter restoring the original scheduler. Stalld supports various tunables for determining stalled threads. Stalld has continued to advance since its original v1.0 release back in 2020.

Stalld 1.17 was released on Thursday and adds support for the LoongArch CPU architecture. Stalld 1.17 also has fixes providing new default values for the init service, fixing the boost period when using SCHED_FIFO, and detection of starving threads in the exiting state.

More details on the Stalld 1.17 release via kernel.org.
