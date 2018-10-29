The Big Staging Pull Request Submitted With 44k Lines Of New Code, 16k Deletions

Adding to the big list of changes for Linux 4.20~5.0 is a number of updates within the kernel's staging area.
Greg Kroah-Hartman sent out the staging updates today and some of the work includes:
- Continued work on the VirtualBox DRM/KMS driver. That VirtualBox work includes transitioning to the atomic mode-setting API and now places this driver quite close to graduating out of staging and being accepted in mainline DRM.
- Fixes to the new EROFS read-only file-system that was merged in Linux 4.19. EROFS might end up being used by some Android devices in the future.
- A lot of Comedi device driver work and Greg commented that he hopes one day this driver will be ready to graduate out of staging.
- The GASKET driver framework developed by Google and merged last cycle for allowing thin kernel drivers and shifting most of the driver work to user-space has also been updated and continued receiving fixes.
- A lot of work as well to the wilc1000, rtl8192u, and rtl8188eu drivers.
This staging pull touches just under 500 files and adds 44k lines of new code while removing 16.5k lines. The complete list of staging changes via this pull request.
