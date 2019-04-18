Stable Steam Client Gets Vulkan Pipeline Collection, Better NTFS, Steam Play Fixes

On Wednesday night Valve issued their latest stable Steam client update and carries much of the work we've seen out of their recent beta releases.
This Steam client update is notable for Linux users in that Steam Play configuration settings are now exposed in Big Picture Mode, the important fix for 0-byte downloads / missing data files for Steam Play titles, Steam Overlay issues, automatic update issues with these titles relying upon Proton, and other Steam Play bugs.
Also on the Linux side is better support when the Steam Library is running from an NTFS partition, such as when trying to share game data files between Windows and Linux. This too was previously available in their beta channel but is now in this stable update.
This Steam client update also updates its Chromium build, various Steam Input enhancements, lower packet loss and latency for high bandwidth streams for Steam's in-home streaming, Vulkan pipeline dumping and collection for shader pre-caching, and various other fixes.
The complete list of changes for this big Steam update can be found via the Steam Store.
3 Comments