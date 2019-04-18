Stable Steam Client Gets Vulkan Pipeline Collection, Better NTFS, Steam Play Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 18 April 2019 at 08:26 AM EDT. 3 Comments
VALVE --
On Wednesday night Valve issued their latest stable Steam client update and carries much of the work we've seen out of their recent beta releases.

This Steam client update is notable for Linux users in that Steam Play configuration settings are now exposed in Big Picture Mode, the important fix for 0-byte downloads / missing data files for Steam Play titles, Steam Overlay issues, automatic update issues with these titles relying upon Proton, and other Steam Play bugs.

Also on the Linux side is better support when the Steam Library is running from an NTFS partition, such as when trying to share game data files between Windows and Linux. This too was previously available in their beta channel but is now in this stable update.

This Steam client update also updates its Chromium build, various Steam Input enhancements, lower packet loss and latency for high bandwidth streams for Steam's in-home streaming, Vulkan pipeline dumping and collection for shader pre-caching, and various other fixes.

The complete list of changes for this big Steam update can be found via the Steam Store.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Valve Is Teasing "Index" - Its Own VR Headset
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
Valve Releases Proton 4.2 Based On Newer Wine Plus DXVK 1.0.1, Updated FAudio
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
Proton 3.16-8 Available With DXVK 1.0, Unity Game Fixes
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps